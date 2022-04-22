Award-winning pianist and composer Paul Sullivan will perform live at the Brunswick Unitarian-Universalist Church as part of its Concerts for a Cause series at 7:30 p.m. May 14 to raise money for this season’s charities

Paul Sullivan has enjoyed a varied and distinguished career as a composer and a pianist. His music blends jazz, classical and new age styles. As a soloist, with his trio, and as a member of the Paul Winter Consort, he has played concert tours in most of the United States and Europe, as well as the Middle East, Central America and Asia. Sullivan has worked in some of New York’s most prestigious jazz clubs as well and played with a wide variety of masters. His 18 CDs have sold over 300,000 copies and have won three Indie Awards.

His music has been broadcast internationally, as well as on all the major American networks, including National Public Radio. He received a Grammy Award for his work on the Paul Winter Consort CD, “Silver Solstice.” In the theater world, he has worked as a musical director, pianist, and conductor for many Off-Broadway and Broadway shows. Sullivan also received commissions to write two musicals, including “The Last Ferryman” for which he wrote both the music and lyrics. He has worked extensively in the modern dance world, playing piano for Merce Cunningham’s classes, and writing music for the Rockettes at Radio City Music Hall.

He has also enjoyed a long friendship with the Pilobolus Dance Theater, for whom he has written close to 20 scores. Add to that composing and playing music for films, corporate productions including the IBM Golden Circle Awards, and a very happy three-year stint as the music teacher at the Brooklin, Maine, elementary school.

For the May 14th concert, Sullivan will be playing a mix of original music from his CDs, some new compositions he has been working on, some favorites from the American songbook, and some Chopin.

Proceeds from the concert will go toward Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program and the Immigrant Legal Advocacy Project. Doors open at 6:30 pm.

Tickets are $25 for adults at the door or $20 in advance. Students and children get in for $10. Tickets are available at the church office or at ticketstripe.com/sullivanjazz. For more information, call (207) 729-8515.

