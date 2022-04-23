The death of a 43-year-old woman whose body was found in her Perry apartment Thursday night has been ruled a homicide by the Office of Chief Medical Examiner, Maine State Police said Saturday.

Kimberly Neptune was found deceased in her home at 27 Thunder Road after the Pleasant Point Police Department said it was contacted by a relative shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday to check on her.

Police said the circumstances of Neptune’s death were considered suspicious and the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit North was called to investigate. An autopsy was performed Friday at the state medical examiner’s office.

State police said a neighbor’s surveillance camera captured the image of a person walking by the building and they are seeking the public’s help in identifying that person to find out if the individual has any relevant information.

Anyone with information about the person in the video or Neptune’s death is asked to call the Maine State Police at 207-973-3700 and leave a message for Detective Larry Anderson.

