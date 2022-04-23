CAPE ELIZABETH — Ellie Sullivan belted a home run and picked up the win in the circle as Brunswick beat Cape Elizabeth 3-2 in softball action Saturday.

The Dragons (3-0) earned the win when Morgan Foster delivered an RBI single to right center to score Kelsey Cassidy, who walked with one out and stole second during a decisive fifth inning rally.

BASEBALL

CAPE ELIZABETH 6, BRUNSWICK 4: Charlie Song’s two-run single capped a four-run fourth inning for the Capers (1-0) as they defeated the Dragons (0-3) in Cape Elizabeth.

Colin Smith picked up the win in relief, and Curtis Sullivan earned the save.

MORSE 9, YORK 1: Gavin Baillargeon allowed only three hits and unearned run in 6 1/3 innings and also hit a home run as the Shipbuilders (1-2) defeated the Wildcats (0-1) in Bath.

Gabe Morrison drove in three runs, Gabe Aucoin hit a triple and a single and scored three runs, and Calin Gould was 2 for 2 with a double and two runs scored.

Baillargeon struck out six and walked three.

Leo Sullivan got two of York’s five hits.

SACOPEE 5, RICHMOND 3: Caleb Vacchiano’s go-ahead three-run double in the bottom of the sixth lifted the Hawks (3-0) over the Bobcats (0-1) in Richmond.

Vacchiano led Sacopee with three hits, three RBI and three stolen bases, also picking up the save on the mound. Carson Black let up two runs on three hits over five innings, striking out 11.

Cole Alexander tallied three strikeouts for Richmond.

