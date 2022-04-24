CHICAGO — Grayson Allen set playoff career highs with 27 points and six 3-pointers, Giannis Antetokounmpo had 32 points and 17 rebounds and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Chicago Bulls 119-95 on Sunday to take a 3-1 lead in their first-round series.

Jrue Holiday scored 26, and the Bucks made it look easy again after beating the Bulls by 30 in Game 3 and handing them the most lopsided home playoff loss in franchise history. The defending NBA champions led by 22 early in the third quarter in Game 4 and steadied themselves after a push by Chicago. They’ll try to wrap up the series in Milwaukee on Wednesday.

Allen delivered another huge effort off the bench, surpassing his previous postseason scoring high of 22 points in Game 3. He made 10 of 12 shots and nailed 6 of 7 3s, with Chicago fans booing just about every time he touched the ball.

Antetokounmpo had seven assists.

Holiday made five 3s. Bobby Portis added 14 points and 10 rebounds in his second straight start in place of Khris Middleton, who is sidelined because of a sprained left knee, and the Bucks beat the Bulls for the 19th time in 21 games.

Zach LaVine led Chicago with 24 points and 13 assists. DeMar DeRozan scored 23 points and Patrick Williams finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds.

