WESTBROOK – Jane Elizabeth Thurlow, 81, went to be with the Lord very peacefully and her family by her side on April 16, 2022 at Springbrook Assisted Living in Westbrook. Jane was born on April 23, 1940, the daughter of Ralph and Florence (Cragin) Lewin.

Jane graduated from Portland High School before going to work at Rockwood Industries for 10 years, and then to B&M Baked Beans for of 24 years until her retirement and wrapped up her career as a VIP volunteer for the Scarborough Police Department. She was missed and loved at all of her places of employment but especially Scarborough PD.

She was a loving, passionate, and caring person that always looked out for other and especially her family. She fulfilled a life time dream when she traveled to Ireland with her sister and brother-in-law, always talking about the trip. She was a founding member of the Harvest Bible Chapel and always looked forward to attending. She beat lung cancer 18 years ago but it returned to bring her to the Lord. Jane was a long time resident of Scarborough.

She is survived by her stepdaughter, Marie Munson and husband Robert, stepson, Thomas Thurlow and wife Darlene; brother-in-law, John Horne; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

She has joined her husband, Fred L. Thurlow Jr.; son, Thomas Blodgett, daughter, Anna Willette; and sister, Patricia Horne with the Lord.

The family sends a special thank you to her niece Paula Richardson who visited her and did errands for her every Sunday for the past six months and to her good friend, Doreen Nixon, who visited frequently.

The family invites you to a time of visitation on April 28 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., immediately followed by a funeral service at 12 p.m. at Jones, Rich and Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland, and committal service at Evergreen Cemetery in Portland.

