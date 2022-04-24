FALMOUTH – Joyce Carol (Henderson) Grimaldi passed away on April 21, 2022, at Sedgewood Commons in Falmouth with her beloved children at her side.

The daughter of Oscar and Lena (Toulouse) Henderson, Joyce was born in Portland on June 5, 1931. She grew up on Munjoy Hill and there she met Louis Grimaldi, the love of her life, when they were both just children. She graduated from Portland High School in 1949 and married Louis in 1951. They shared 69 wonderful years of marriage. Joyce’s dream was to be a mom and a loving wife, and she achieved that dream, sharing with Louis a long and happy marriage as well as the joy of raising their six children.

Joyce was a “mom” to more than just her own children. She welcomed neighborhood children into her home with kindness, caring, and generosity. Every Sunday for many years, Joyce and Louis shared a traditional spaghetti dinner with a host of family and friends. Their home was a place of love, laughter, and comfort.

Joyce worked for the Portland Press Herald for 22 years. She loved to travel with her husband and family and enjoyed trips to Finland, Canada, the Bahamas, and Florida, among other destinations. She enjoyed crocheting, sewing, baking, word games, and puzzles. Most importantly, she will be remembered as a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend.

Joyce was predeceased by her husband, Louis J. Grimaldi, Jr.; a son, Louis J. Grimaldi III; her brother, Robert Henderson and her two sisters, Lorraine Stanhope and Helen Alexander.

She is survived by her children, Joanne Roy and her husband Glen of Naples, Karen Capozza and her husband Michael of Scarborough, James Grimaldi and his wife Maryann of Portland, David Grimaldi and his wife Susan of Falmouth, and Gary Grimaldi and his wife Robin of Falmouth, her daughter-in-law, Donna Grimaldi of Portland; her grandchildren Michael Grimaldi and his wife Kristen, Regina Bowie and her husband Jacob, Ashley Grimaldi, Jessica Vickerson-Abbatiello and her husband Mike, Carl Vickerson and his wife Lauren, Nicholas Grimaldi and his wife Jillian, Kristina Grimaldi and her fiancé Charlie Fox, Ciancia Grimaldi and fiancé Jake, Luigi Grimaldi, Christopher and Benjamin Roy, Danielle and Maria Capozza; and her great-grandchildren Isabella, Delilah, Kai, Leo, Louis, Joseph, Nicolas, Helen, Charlotte, and Mya.

Visiting hours will be Wednesday, April 27, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway. A funeral service will be held at Conroy-Tully Walker on Thursday, April 28, at 10 a.m.. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in South Portland.

To view Joyce’s memorial page or share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com

Joyce’s family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Sedgewood Commons and the staff at Compassus Hospice for the loving care they offered to her.

Memorial donations in Joyce’s name may be made to the:

Alzheimer’s Association,

383 U.S. Route 1 #2C,

Scarborough, ME 04074 or

Salvation Army,

297 Cumberland Ave.,

Portland, ME 04104

