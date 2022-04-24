PEAKS ISLAND – Lou Dineen, 61, died on Sunday, April 17, 2022, at his home.

Lou was born on April 2, 1961, in New York City, N.Y., the son of the late Thomas J. and Ellen M. (Calzia) Dineen. He lived on Staten Island as a boy and then moved with his family to St. Petersburg, Fla. He attended local schools, graduated from high school and received a master’s degree in Education.

He was a local educator for many years, but his passion was playing music and building scale models. He was a talented guitarist with both electric and acoustic guitars. He enjoyed organizing open mikes so he could meet and jam with other musicians.

Lou was a talented scale modeler. He was a member of the Southern Maine Scale Modelers, Region 1, and The International Plastic Modelers’ Society. He specialized in World War II aircraft and machinery scale models.

His family will remember him as a man with the talent of storytelling and “bad jokes.” They will miss his sense of humor that he could bring to any situation.

Lou loved to sit on the front porch when the weather was warmer, chatting with neighbors as they made their way home from work. He was always ready with a smile and a joke or story.

Lou was predeceased by his sister, Ellen Dineen Holder.

He is survived by his wife, Renee Dineen; and stepdaughter, Caleigh Mills, both of Peaks Island; and many nieces and nephews; and his brother, Thomas.

Visiting hours celebrating Lou’s life will be from 4-7 p.m. on Monday, April 25 at the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State St., Portland. To view Lou’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

Memorial contributions made in Lou’s memory can be made to

Northern Light Mercy Hospital,

P.O. Box 679,

Portland, ME 04104; or

Animal Refuge League,

P.O. Box 336,

Westbrook, ME 04098

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous