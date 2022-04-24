FREEPORT – Maryallyn Dennison, 70, passed away April 19, 2022, at her home, after a difficult journey with cancer. Known for her dry wit, thoughtfulness and flair, may her memory be a blessing.

Raised in East Chicago, Ind., Maryallyn was a studious child and a dedicated sister. Educated by nuns, she understood the way of the ruler and graduated with high honors and NHS membership. She went on to receive her B.A. from Indiana University, becoming the first in her family to graduate from college. After college, she boldly went to San Francisco to become a career woman. It was there she found lifelong friends, pursued her interests in the arts and left a piece of her heart.

Maryallyn settled down in Maine and took on many roles, including devoted mother, Girl Scout Troop Leader, Ed-Tech, OM Coach, Underwriter, Reiki Master and librarian. As a true believer in the adage the pen is mightier than the sword, to her, books were a stadium; the written word a sport. If not nose deep in a book, she could be found swimming laps at the YMCA; poking through thrift stores; attending classes recreationally; enjoying local theater productions and writing fierce reviews on Goodreads. She loved her many communities and any excuse to wear a silly headband, large earrings and wild socks.

Maryallyn was predeceased by her darling daughter, Hannah; her beloved brother, Roger; and her parents Tony and Julie Mola. Maryallyn will be greatly missed by her daughter, Emmalee, her future son-in-law, Shawn; her sister-in-law, Kathy; her niece and nephew Rachel and Jared; as well as many dear cousins, friends and neighbors.

A Celebration of Maryallyn’s life will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, May 14 in the Freeport Community Library Meeting Room.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Freeport Community Library, the Merrill Memorial Library, or HART of Maine.

