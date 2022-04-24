KENNEBUNK – Stewart G. Gillette Jr., 69, of Kennebunk, passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 following a period of failing health. Stewart was born March 4, 1953 in Winchester, Mass., the son of Stewart G. and Dorothy Ramsdell Gillette, and is a graduate of Lynnfield High School, and Maine Maritime Academy, class of 1975. Survivors include his wife, Donna Gillette; daughter, Amanda Gillette; and two grandchildren, Evan and Ava Shand, all of Kennebunk; two sisters, Tracy Smith and her husband Gary of Newburyport, Mass. and Sharon Sealund and her husband Ross of Haverhill, Mass., brother-in-law, Michael LaBossiere (Mel) and sister-in-law, Carrianne Baker (Tim); along with several nieces and nephews. The family is very grateful for the caregivers who assisted Stew and his family, a special sister, Sharon Sealund, his daughter, Amanda Gillette and Jess Davis. Also, the caregivers at Compassus Hospice. Following graduation, he began his life as a Merchant Marine. He worked his entire life aboard tugboats, ships and dredges. Stew retired in 2015. He was an avid motorcyclist, and loved his Harley Davidson, taking his wife, Donna, on many adventures. He was an active supporter of his daughter Amanda’s activities, especially sports. Be it coaching her softball team, The Panthers, or taking a motorcycle ride to Canada to surprise Amanda by sitting in the stands. A celebration of Stewart’s life will be held later this summer and announced by Bibber Memorial Chapel. To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Stewart’s Book of Memories Page at http://www.bibberfuneral.com Arrangements are entrusted to Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk.Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made toCompassus Hospice,163 U.S. Route 1,Scarborough, ME 04074,in Stewart’s memory﻿

