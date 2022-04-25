The 20th annual People Plus Music in April online auction fundraiser is now open.

The online silent auction features over 200 items and will close on April 29 at 10 p.m. The grand finale will be a live auction online with special items on Friday, April 29 from 7-8 p.m.

Items up for bid include local gift certificates, jewelry, a snowboard, private dinners, an outdoor gas grill, variety baskets, clothing, paintings, vintage items, hand-made items and others.

Bidders can visit peopleplusmaine.org and click on the link for the auction to view the catalog of items. New items are added every Thursday afternoon.

Music in April is the signature annual fundraiser for People Plus, having raised over $600,000 over the last 19 years, helping the Brunswick-area senior center to serve over 1,650 members.

People Plus offers activities to support older adults and hosts the Teen Center afterschool drop-in program.

People Plus is thanking Lead Sponsors Bangor Savings Bank, Neighbors, Inc., Mechanics Savings, and Mid Coast-Parkview Health.

Advertisement

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: