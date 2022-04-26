Over April vacation break, members of the Brunswick High School Chamber and Treble Choirs along with the Wind Ensemble, traveled to Washington DC to participate in the WorldStrides Heritage Music Festival. The group was led by Choir Director Ashley Albert and Band Director Brandon Duras. Over the course of several days, students were able to explore the city and museums before competing against other schools from across the country at the festival. Brunswick won with the following results:

Wind Ensemble: Gold First Place, Highest Score Award, and Adjudicator Award; Treble Choir: Gold First Place and Adjudicator Award; Chamber choir: Gold Second Place

Individual Awards for Excellence were given to Marguerite Benham, Kai Gillespie and Nolan Marblestone

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: