

Gov. Janet T. Mills and Volunteer Maine, the state service commission, celebrated Monday evening 165 volunteers who have served communities across the state during a year that highlighted the recovery of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Charles Frizzle, of Brunswick, was named 2022 Maine Volunteer of the Year during the 36th annual Governor’s Awards for Service and Volunteerism recognition ceremony, held virtually.

“It is my distinct honor to accept from the Maine Commission for Community Service, their award for Maine Volunteer of the year, “ said Frizzle. “I’ve worked with these various organization over the last 25 to 30 years, and it’s my sincere hope that I’ll be able to continue working with them well into the future .”

Frizzle has spent the last 30 years involved with various organizations around his community, including serving on the board for Independence Association for the last 23 years, serving on the board for Mid Coast-Parkview Health, and sitting on the planning board for 10 years for the town of Brunswick.

Charlie Austin of Brunswick, the Young Maine Volunteer of the Year, said “I want to encourage any kid to go volunteer, because it’s just a lot of fun.” Austin, 16, was told in 2018 that he would not be able to compete in competitive sports because of a medical condition. He wasted no time and has volunteered with the Maine Special Olympics for the last 4 years in different capacities including assistant coach, statistician and partnering with athletes with intellectual disabilities.

The 128 adults and 25 youth who have been named to the 2022 Maine Volunteer Roll of Honor were also recognized during the ceremony. In total, these individuals contributed 173,268 volunteer hours to communities around the state. Adult recipients will be recognized in the May 10 edition of the Bangor Daily News. Volunteer Maine does not publish the Youth Roll of Honor due to privacy concerns.

Advertisement

“These individuals and organizations that we recognize today have all contributed their talents and time to improve the state of Maine in so many ways.,” stated Mills. “I hope that hearing their stories will inspire others to be just as active in civic life, making improvements and progress all across Maine.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: