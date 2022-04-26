Barbara Bagshaw of Windham is running for the Republican nomination in District 106 (formerly District 24) of the Maine House of Representatives, which includes part of Windham.
Barbara is very dedicated to families. Her commitment and compassion are real. Wanting the best for and believing in we the people are what make our community and state one of the best places to live, and she is committed to advocating for those platforms. She made parents aware by first getting involved at the school board level.
I hope you see Barbara as a liaison between families and government. Vote for our Constitution. Vote for Barbara Bagshaw in the Republican primary June 14.
Rose Duran
Casco
