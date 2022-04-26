My vote in the Democratic primary June 14 will be cast for Jean-Marie Caterina for the newly created House District 126, including northern Saco, northern and western Scarborough and part of Westbrook.
She is a well-respected leader of the Scarborough Town Council, a small-business owner and a former teacher and social worker, as well as former assistant labor commissioner for legislative affairs. She will be a strong advocate for legislative action to build on the progress achieved in the first Mills administration to broaden access to affordable health care for all and to promote affordable housing opportunities for seniors and workers.
And, of particular importance to me, I am confident Jean-Marie will stand shoulder to shoulder with environmental and climate change leaders in the Legislature like Stacy Brenner, whose Maine Senate district overlaps much of House District 126 territory, to make Maine a leader in securing clean water, clean air and clean energy for our collective healthy future.
Tony Lacertosa
Scarborough
