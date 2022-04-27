The Portland Charter Commission voted 8-4 Wednesday night in support of a proposal strengthening the role of the city’s mayor and reducing the authority of the top appointed official, currently the city manager.

The vote represents a slightly larger margin in favor of the proposal than last week, when commissioners initially voted 7-5 in favor of the proposal. Commissioner Ryan Lizanecz was the sole commissioner to change his vote from last week.

Wednesday’s vote represented the culmination of months of work on a model for city leadership – the most significant reform to the charter the commission is considering. The vote came a day after Mayor Kate Snyder and 15 former mayors spoke out against the proposal for an executive mayor, and the commission came close Wednesday to overhauling its proposed model.

As deliberations got underway at Wednesday night’s online meeting, the commission considered several amendments to its proposal to create an executive mayor with more budgetary and administrative authority. The changes, which will ultimately need approval from voters to be enacted, include giving the mayor more oversight over development and presentation of the city budget, and creating a new position of “chief operating officer” to replace the city manager. The COO would report to the mayor rather than the council as the current city manager does.

The proposal also creates an “executive committee” made up of the mayor and two councilors that would nominate department heads and key positions including the city clerk and corporation counsel for council approval. The council currently hires the clerk and corporation counsel, while the city manager currently appoints department heads, subject to council approval.

Commissioner Marpheen Chann proposed a substantial amendment that would have changed several aspects of the proposal, including by eliminating language around an “executive” mayor; removing the creation of the executive committee; and walking back some of the budget authority given to the mayor by changing the charter language to say the mayor would “work with the city manager” rather than direct them on preparation of the budget.

“I think this amendment can get us more than seven or six people (in support of the proposal),” Chann said.

Chann’s amendment passed 7-5 with commissioners Marcques Houston, Zack Barowitz, Catherine Buxton, Pat Washburn and Michael Kebede opposed. But after the vote Commissioner Nasreen Sheikh-Yousef said she accidentally voted in favor of the proposal when she meant to vote against it. The amendment then failed on a 6-6 vote.

Commissioners also considered tabling the proposal after some said they wanted more time to contemplate Chann’s substantial amendment. But Michael Kebede, the commission chair, reminded them there is only one scheduled meeting left before their May 9 preliminary report is due and encouraged them to vote.

Kebede also said it will be possible for the commission to make amendments and tweak the proposal at meetings held between the completion of the preliminary report and the issuance of the final report by July 11, and the commission does plan to take public comment at at least one of those meetings.

“We voted (on Chann’s amendment) and 6-6 suggests there are ideas people like which can be moved as amendments,” he said. “That can happen now. It can happen in May or it can happen in June. I think we have that prerogative.”

Voting in support of the commission’s proposal for city leadership were commissioners Robert O’Brien, Barowitz, Buxton, Washburn, Lizanecz, Houston, Sheikh-Yousef and Kebede. Opposed were Chann, Dory Waxman, Shay Stewart-Bouley and Peter Eglinton.

The leadership model is among more than a dozen proposed changes to the city charter, the key document outlining the structure of government, that the commission is considering.

Final language also was approved Wednesday for proposals that would remove council approval of the school budget from the school budget ratification process and that would allow the superintendent of schools to jointly prepare the city’s rolling capital improvement plan with city officials. The current charter says that preparation of the capital improvement plan is a duty of the city manager.

Language also was approved for clean elections, which would provide public campaign funds to qualified candidates for municipal office; a redistricting of election districts expanding the number of council seats from nine to 12; and creation of a code of ethics and ethics commission.

The commission may choose to submit its proposals to voters in separate questions, as opposed to one package including all the proposed revisions. The last city charter commission, in 2010, posed three different ballot questions to voters.

Jim Katsiaficas, attorney for the commission, said this week that the commission will decide whether and how to group proposals between the issuance of the preliminary report and the July 11 deadline for the final report to the City Council.

