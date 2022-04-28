Casa Novello restaurant to reopen after new hires

Casa Novello, which announced it was closing for good earlier this month due to a lack of staffing, will reopen Tuesday, May 3, according to its post on Facebook.

The restaurant at 694 Main St. recently hired a chef and two new team members, it said. It can be reached by calling 854-9909.

Seniors to meet

Westbrook Senior Citizens will meet at 12:30 p.m. Monday, May 2, at the Community Center, 426 Bridge St.

The entertainment is Pound Auction with Theresa Charmard. Refreshments will be served.

Library scholarship reminder

Westbrook High School seniors can apply for the Friends of Walker Memorial Library $1,000 scholarship until Friday, May 6.

To be eligible, applicants or a family member must be a library patron with an account in good standing.

For more information, visit the library at 800 Main St. or call 854-0630.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on May 3, 1972, that Mrs. Lester Rogers was to host a meeting of the Westbrook Garden Club for an exchange of May baskets.

