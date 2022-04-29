This week Dunkin’ Donuts – I know they’ve shortened their name, but I can’t seem to stop filling in the blank! – set up shop in Monument Square, on Wednesday, with plans to stay through Friday promoting their ice coffee. It might be “iced coffee,” I’m not sure, but I don’t want to get into that right now.
My question is: What gives? Can Donuts not find any more corners to occupy? I work in Monument Square, and typically start my day with coffee and a bagel at Burke’s Perks, which I’m sure was delighted to share its daily bread with the Donuts startup. I, however, found myself in the uncomfortable position of having to choose between being loyal to Burke’s, on one hand, and getting free stuff, on the other.
Fortunately, my dilemma was easily resolved: First, Donuts samples were no larger than the cups they give you at the dentist to swish stuff around in. Second, no munchins! None. No butternut, no blueberry, nothing.
Donuts already has a market on the corner. I say, let’s keep it there.
Jeff Blake
Portland
