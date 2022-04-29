There are 753 sovereign Native American tribes in the United States. In Maine, the number of sovereign Native American tribes is zero.

“When fascism comes to America, it will be wrapped in a flag and carrying a cross.” – Unknown

Margo Lodge-Seven Oakes
Peaks Island

filed under:
letter to the editor
