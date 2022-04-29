Alexander “Sandy” Nesbitt 1947 – 2022 BRUNSWICK – Alexander “Sandy” Nesbitt passed from this life on April 20, 2022 peacefully at home, with his wife, Leilani at his side, after a courageous battle with cancer. Sandy was born on April 16, 1947 in St Petersburg, Fla., the middle of five sons born to Phyllis Steele Nesbitt and James O. Nesbitt. Sandy’s father’s career in the Navy brought the family to Brunswick in 1960. While in school, Sandy played softball, ran track and played football. He graduated from Brunswick High School in 1965 after an exceptional football career. He went on to play football while attending Bates College. He also attended Kent’s Hill and Beal Business School. Sandy was a skilled finish carpenter and enjoyed a 25-year career in the film industry working on both feature films and commercials. He was a respected member of IATSE Local 481 where he was affectionately nicknamed “the Great Sandini.” One of Sandy’s favorite places was Hen Island which the Nesbitt/Steele families acquired in 1968. The only thing Sandy loved more than being on the island was being on the water. He loved boats, owned several over the years, and enjoyed many sailing adventures with his wife, his family, and his many friends. In recent years, Sandy, along with family and friends, was a regular at the Camden National Toboggan Championships, for many years. Sandy loved to travel. Even as a kid he would take the bus to visit relatives out of state and later he would travel south with those same relatives to play golf. No matter where he traveled there would be a round of golf. Sandy was a member of the Bath Golf Club for many years and after a round enjoyed having a good scotch with friends on the nineteenth hole, porch side. Sandy was a born competitor. He had a quick wit, he loved to debate and always told you what he thought whether you wanted to hear it or not. He had a big heart, was a good friend and always had your back. Sandy was predeceased by his brother, Richard, in 1975; his mother, Phyllis, in 1986 and his father, James O., in 2021. He is survived by wife, Leilani Goggin; his brothers James, Robert and Thomas; nephews Christopher, Matthew, Peter and Ryan; nieces Christine and Margaret and their children. A private burial will be held in Greene. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. To leave a note of share a memory, please visit http://www.brackettfh.com . In lieu of flowers please donate in his name to a charity of your choice.

