Frederick W. White 1941 – 2022 BATH – Frederick W. White, 80, of Oak Grove Avenue, died peacefully Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick. He was born in Lewiston on August 24, 1941. Fred moved to Utah as a child and returned to the Bath area in 1972. He had many career paths, some of which included working in a local hardware store and many years spent at Stinsons Cannery in Bath. He was an avid outdoorsman with both hunting and fishing being his passion. He also enjoyed bowling and cribbage. He is survived by his son, Richard Buckmaster of Utah; two nieces, Elaine and Peggy; his longtime friend and caregiver, Kim; along with many friends at Oak Ridge Apts. He was predeceased by his sister, Phoebe Cromwell; and his much beloved dog, Bubba. There will be no services at his request. A private send off will be at a later date. A heartfelt appreciation to the amazing staff at Mid Coast Hospital. Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath. Condolences may be made online at http://www.Daiglefuneralhome.com.

