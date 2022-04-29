Singer-songwriter Jonathan Edwards will perform at Bath’s Chocolate Church Arts Center on Friday, May 13.

Edwards’ repertoire of songs includes the anthemic “Sunshine (Go Away Today),” which resonated with thousands of frustrated and angry young people when it was first released in 1971, as well as classics like “Sometimes,” “One Day Closer,” “Don’t Cry Blue,” “Everybody Knows Her” and “Shanty.”

Since 1971, Jonathan has released 15 albums, including “Blue Ridge,” his standard-setting collaboration with bluegrass favorites the Seldom Scene, and “Little Hands,” his collection of children’s songs, which was honored with a National Library Association award.

“It is really gratifying to hear someone say, ‘Your stuff has meant a lot to me over the years,’” Edwards said of his feedback from fans over the decades.

Tickets for all events at the Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath, are available for purchase at chocolatechurcharts.org, or by calling the box office at (207) 442-8455. All performances will be subject to the venue’s current COVID-19 policy, which requires audience members age 12 and up to be fully vaccinated or have a negative COVID-19 test result within 48 hours prior to arriving at a performance, along with a matching photo ID.

