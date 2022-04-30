SKOWHEGAN — Gage Armstrong smacked a home run to lead the Mt. Ararat baseball team to an 8-0 win over Skowhegan on Saturday.

Landen Chase had two hits, including a double, for Mt. Ararat (1-1).

Tyler Annis had two hits for Skowhegan, while Jackson Quinn added a double (1-4).

LISBON 10, CARRABEC 0, 5 INNINGS: Mason Booker and Levi Tibbetts combined to throw a no-hitter as the Greyhounds (2-0) shut out the Cobras (0-3) in a five-inning Mountain Valley Conference tilt in Lisbon.

Booker pitched the first four innings, striking out eight and walking four. Tibbetts tossed the final frame, striking out three batters.

Tibbetts also went 3 for 3 at the plate, smacking a triple and collecting four RBIs. Hunter Brissette had a triple and a double while scoring three runs and driving in another, and Caleb Phillips — who caught all five innings — had two hits and one RBI of his own.

Luke Carey, Conner Peabody and Nate Caldwell combined to pitch for Carrabec, with Peabody and Carey splitting the catching duties. The three pitchers combined for five strikeouts.

SOFTBALL

LISBON 12, CARRABEC 3: Erica Hill struck out 14 batters in the Greyhounds’ (1-0) win over the Cobras (0-1) in Lisbon.

Brook Norman had a triple and a double and drove in a run in for Lisbon, which bolted ahead with an eight-run third inning. Emily Libby, Sophie Maloy, Alivia Field and Marina Davis each hit a double, and Maria Levesque had two singles and two RBIs.

Shyanne Holms had two doubles for Carrabec. She also pitched and struck out eight while allowing only two walks.

BRUNSWICK 11, BANGOR 6: A three-run homer by Kelsey Sullivan in the seventh inning led the Dragons to a win over the Rams in Bangor.

Ellie Sullivan earned the win in the circle for Brunswick, striking out seven batters.

Ashley Schultz smacked a home run for Bangor (2-2).

GIRLS LACROSSE

GREELY 6, FREEPORT 5: Lauren Dennen and Carley Ferentz each scored three goals and Addyson Babcock made a clutch save in the final seconds to preserve Greely’s 6-5 victory over Freeport in girls’ lacrosse Saturday afternoon.

Kate Tracy scored two of her three goals in the first half, which ended with the teams tied at 2-2.

Early in the second half, the Rangers (3-1) took the lead for good on unassisted goals by Dennen and Ferentz.

Savannah Tracy pulled Freeport (2-1) within 6-5 late in the game, but Babcock stopped a dangerous chance by Megan Driscoll with 15 seconds to go.

Babcock finished with eight saves. Piper Williams ended up with 11 saves for Freeport.

