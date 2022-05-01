The Maine School Administrative District 75 school board will gather May 19 at Mt. Ararat High School to review a $49.6 million budget for the next school year that would increase taxes about 2.8%.

Residents in MSAD 75 towns — Topsham, Bowdoin, Bowdoinham and Harpswell — will vote on the proposed budget at a June 14 referendum.

The school board approved its new budget at a meeting April 14. The budget would cover the coming fiscal year from July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2023, with a spending plan of nearly $49.6 million. The 2023 budget has increased by $2.3 million, resulting in a 2.8% tax increase for residents of Topsham, Bowdoin, Bowdoinham and Harpswell.

“Generally, I believe the budget being proposed at this time is one we have tried diligently to keep as gentle as we can,” said school board Vice Chair Frank Wright.

Salaries and benefits of school employees account for 80% of the 2023 budget. The school board indicated there will be a 4.2% cost increase for employee health insurance plans and a 1% decrease for dental.

The transportation budget for 2023 included $120,000 to replace seven school buses, which will be paid for over a 5-year term, with a 3.25% interest rate. By replacing the buses for 2023 the school board said they can avoid costs of repairs and rentals from a previous budget proposal.

A volatile energy market has forced increases to the 2023 school budget as well, said the school board.

MSAD 75’s transportation fuel budget will increase by $65,000, with an additional $75,000 increase to their natural gas, propane, and additional utility budget.

