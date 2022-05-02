CAPE ELIZABETH — Curtis Sullivan pitched a no-hitter and struck out 14 as Cape Elizabeth beat Lake Region 7-0 Monday in baseball.

Sullivan walked none, but Cape (3-2) made five errors.

Owen Tighe added a double and three RBI. Colin Smith, Charlie Song and Hayden Webber each had one RBI against the Lakers (3-3).

MORSE 15, GARDINER 0: Gavin Biallargeon threw a no-hitter, walking two and striking out nine as the Shipbuilders (3-4) beat the Tigers (0-4) in Bath.

Thomas Guild led Morse with three RBI on a pair of hits. Gabe Aucoin had three singles and Jason Bussey and Gabe Morrison each had two. Bussey, Calin Gould and Zach Carpenter all had two RBI.

YARMOUTH 7, GREELY 2: Matt Waeldner chipped in a two-run double and David Swift had a two-run single to help the Clippers (4-2) down the Rangers (6-1) in Cumberland.

Yarmouth’s Andrew Cheever drove in a run on a double in the third inning. Liam Hickey pitched 5 2/3 innings, allowing two runs on four hits, walking one and striking out one.

Ryan Kolben and Brooks Williams each hit a double for Greely. Kolben took the loss.

LACROSSE

BONNY EAGLE 9, SANFORD 8: Nick Klein scored the winner in overtime to finish with four goals, helping the Scots (2-3) edge the Spartans (2-3) in Standish.

Connor Krunkkula added two goals for Bonny Eagle. Lucas LaForest, Max LaForest and Dan Proctor all scored once. Mason Leblanc made 10 saves.

Matthew Cote turned away 19 shots for Sanford.

