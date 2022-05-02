A National Day of Prayer commemoration will take place on Thursday, May 5 at noon at the Brunswick Town Mall gazebo.

This one-hour community event will include music, guest singers, and a presentation by Compass Point Academy students.

There will be prayers by local residents for education, families, business, media, government, military and those who are suffering at home and abroad.

For more information, call Brenda Cross at (207) 522-5611. More information on the National Day of Prayer is available at nationaldayofprayer.org.

In the event of rain, the event will occur at the Elks Lodge Post 2043, 179 Park Row, Brunswick.

