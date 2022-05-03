The Brunswick Downtown Association Speaker Series will take place at Maine State Music Theatre’s headquarters at 22 Elm St., Brunswick, on May 13.

The event will showcase what happens behind the scenes of a Maine State Music Theatre production, including set design, costume creation, lighting, auditions and choreography. A tour will include the prop shop, costume shop, scenery room, welding and paint decks.

The cost is $35 plus a processing fee per person and includes refreshments provided by OneSixtyFive at Inn at Park Row, access to a cash bar, live music and a Q&A with Maine State Music Theatre Artistic Director Curt Dale Clark.

Registration and networking begin at 5 p.m., the program is 5:45-6:30 p.m., tours are 6:30-7 p.m.

Register at brunswickdowntown.org/events/bda-speaker-series-behind-the-scenes

The BDA Speaker Series is sponsored by Atlantic Federal Credit Union, Avita of Brunswick, Sunnybrook Retirement Community and Mid Coast-Parkview Health.

Advertisement

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: