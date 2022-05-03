Topsham Select Board will meet Thursday to potentially authorize the signing of a municipal-state agreement to replace the Frank J. Wood Bridge, according to Topsham Town Manager Derek Scrapchansky.

The debate whether to replace or rebuild the bridge connecting downtown Brunswick and Topsham has been ongoing since 2016.

The Maine Department of Transportation was sued in 2016 by the local group Friends of Frank J. Wood Bridge, who believed the historical structure should be preserved.

The Frank J Wood Bridge was built in 1932 and is one of the largest metal truss bridges, built during the Great Depression, according to the Maine Preservation Organization.

With a reported 19,000 vehicles crossing the bridge each day, the Maine Department of Transportation enforced a 25-ton weight limit in October 2016. The weight limit prevented heavy trailer trucks and commercial vehicles from crossing the bridge.

In their lawsuit, the Friends of Frank J. Wood Bridge accused Maine’s Department of Transportation of misquoting and inflating the difference in cost between repairing the bridge, verses replacing it, in 2016.

That year the Maine Department of Transportation estimated a new bridge would cost $13 million initially, with a 100-year service life cost of $17.3 million.

In contrast, the repair options ranged from $15-17 million in initial costs and $35.2 million-$38.2 million for service life-cycle costs, according to a previous Times Record article.

“We used the best estimates available at the time to give a fair comparison of the alternatives,” said Maine DOT spokesperson Paul Merrill in a previous Times Record article.

Boston courts ruled to have the Maine Department of Transportation team up with the Federal Highway Administration to get a more accurate estimate of the cost difference between replacing or repairing the bridge.

It was determined in 2017 by the Federal Highway Administration that a new structure would cost $13.7 million to build and $21 million dollars to rehabilitate the existing structure. That is a 53% difference.

In 2018, Friends of the Frank J. Wood Bridge members were told by Federal Highway Administrator Cheryl Martin, that alternatives to replacing the bridge were no longer an option.

“We’re past that point at this point in time,” Martin said.

The proposed replacement will be curved on an upstream alignment, with a more open design, compared to the existing bridge. Travel lanes will remain 11-feet wide, but 5-foot shoulders and 5-foot sidewalks will be incorporated into the design; currently, there is an existing 2-foot shoulder with 2-feet of open grid on each side.

The legal battle over the bridge has caused extended reviews of the existing structure and driven up costs, said Merrill.

“The project has been in limbo since the court filing,” Merrill said.

Efforts to reach members of Friends of Frank J. Bridge were unsuccessful.

The Topsham Select Board meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. on May 5 at the Topsham municipal building, with a livestream option at topshammaine.com.

