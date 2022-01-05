Those supporting the replacement of the aging bridge spanning the Androscoggin River connecting downtown Brunswick and Topsham got a boost from the courts Tuesday.

With the requirement of one additional factual finding, the First Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston sided with The Maine Department of Transportation in their plans to replace the Frank J. Wood Bridge, according to a statement from Maine DOT.

The plaintiff in the lawsuit was a local group, The Friends of Frank J. Wood Bridge, which was fighting for the preservation and rehabilitation of the bridge due to its alleged historical significance.

“Yesterday’s ruling affirms that there is no merit to the factual arguments the plaintiffs have been making regarding specific construction costs and the approach Maine DOT used to develop cost estimates. The Court’s opinion makes clear what Maine DOT and the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) already knew: the cost of rehabilitating the Frank J. Wood Bridge is much greater than the cost of replacing it,” reads the Maine DOT’s statement, in part.

“To finalize this matter, the Court is requiring one additional factual finding, but we are confident that the result will be the same: the villages of Brunswick and Topsham are going to be connected by a new, safer bridge that better serves all users, including pedestrians and bicyclists. Maine DOT will work with our partners at FHWA to satisfy the Court’s instruction in short order. With all the community and municipal support to move forward with the new bridge, we hope there are no additional attempts to delay the project with new legal challenges.”

