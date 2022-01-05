Lisbon Town Council has selected Police Chief Ryan McGee as the new interim town manager.

“I told the town manager that I will gladly step up to help the town until they can find a permanent town manager,” said McGee. “I am going to continue to make sure things are running smoothly, and I will ensure I am available to people that have concerns that we can bring forward to the town manager.”

McGee will officially start in the role on Jan. 21. Until then, he will be shadowing Town Manager Diane Barnes to help with the transition as he learns the community’s priorities.

In December, Barnes announced her resignation from her current position to serve as North Yarmouth’s new town manager from Jan. 31. The council accepted her resignation Tuesday.

Council Chairperson Fern Larochelle said it is great for the town to have McGee on board because he is already well invested in the community.

McGee has been serving as Lisbon’s Police Chief for a little over a year and has been a member of the Lisbon Police Department for nearly 22 years.

“He is well-liked in the community and by the town employees,” said Larochelle. “He is a good fit and will support him 100% as he has the best interest of the town at heart. We are going to kind of lean on him to help us through the transition and whatever needs to be done.”

Larochelle said it might take them several months to finalize on a permanent town manager.

“We assume it is going to take several months to hire a new town manager,” said Larochelle. “Ryan expressed to us his most important role is police chief, so if this becomes too overwhelming for him, we will see if we can hire a full-time interim until we are able to hire a new town manager.”

This story will be updated.

