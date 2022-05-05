School district hires new tech director

Sam Rigby has been hired as Gorham school district’s new technology director. Rigby will succeed Dennis Crowe, who retires in June after 20 years in the position.

Rigby comes to Gorham from the Westbrook School Department, where he has served as director of technology and led the Technology Department and technology initiatives for nearly nine years, according to Gorham Superintendent Heather Perry in a news release. Prior to Westbrook, Rigby worked in the technology and foreign language departments in Hanover, New Hampshire, and with the technology staff for a network of schools in Santiago, Chile.

Rigby holds a bachelor of arts degree in history and education from Bates College and has completed graduate coursework in a master’s program with a concentration on teaching with technology at Marlboro College in Vermont.

“Sam comes to Gorham with a wealth of experience and knowledge in the area of technology,” Perry said. “He has a demonstrated track record of excellence and leadership and is eager to bring his skills to bear in his new role as technology director for the Gorham School Department.”

Perry said Rigby will lead a team of network and system administrators and technology integrators in ensuring the district’s technology capabilities remain at the forefront of the field.

Brush drop-off

Gorham Public Works will accept brush from Gorham residents only from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 7.

Advertisement

Stumps and commercial drop-offs will not be accepted. Leaves and grass clippings will be accepted throughout the season.

“We will only accept brush during brush drop-off weekends at the specified time,” a posting on the town website said.

Brush will also be accepted at the 80 Huston Road location on May 21.

Mass and rosary rally

All are invited to a Mass at 11 a.m. and a rosary rally at noon Saturday, May 7, outside St. Anne Church, 299 Main St., Gorham. A social gathering will follow at 1 p.m.

The event will also be livestreamed at maineneedsfatima.org.

The event is part of “America Needs Fatima,” which encourages people to come together to recite the rosary, a Portland Diocese press release said.

Advertisement

50 years ago

The American Journal reported May 3, 1972, that Mrs. Frank Tapley was honored with a 97th birthday party April 21. Mrs. Norman Gallant made a cake that was served with ice cream.

U.S. taxpayer debt

The Bureau of the Fiscal Service reported April 28 that the U.S. public debt was $30,402,580,500,253.99.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: