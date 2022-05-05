The city of Portland says it has reached its capacity in providing shelter to asylum-seeking families and has issued a notice that if any more families arrive, it will not be able to guarantee them housing.

“Please know that as a result of our capacity limitations, if your organization sends a family to Portland, Maine they are no longer guaranteed shelter upon their arrival to our shelter,” wrote Kristen Dow, director of health and human services for the city, in an email sent Wednesday to contacts the city has on the southern border as well as officials with U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The city has seen an influx of asylum-seeking families arriving in recent months through the southern border, including a number of families that recently came from Texas via Washington, D.C., where the governor of Texas has been busing migrants who have crossed the border into his state.

“Additionally, because our staff are spread quite thin, it is not guaranteed that we will be in a position to aid individuals in their search for emergency housing,” Dow wrote in her email. “I ask you all share this information widely with your organizations and with families you are working with.”

In the first four days of this month, the city saw 30 new families arrive in need of shelter. As of Wednesday, the city was sheltering more than 1,700 people a night, including both families and homeless individuals.

The city hasn’t yet had to turn anyone away, but the interim city manager said it may have to provide families with general assistance vouchers that they can use to find housing on their own, rather than placing them in the city’s shelter or in one of the hotels or motels across the region that the city is now using to help provide emergency shelter.

“I want to help as many people as I can but it’s not possible, given everything we’re facing,” Interim City Manager Danielle West said Thursday. “We are just one community. We wouldn’t turn them away but we would do what other communities do to comply with their general assistance requirements, which is provide a voucher and then let the individuals figure out where they’re going to be.”

