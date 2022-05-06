SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Cori Rizzo hit a three-run homer with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning as Western New England College eliminated the University of New England from the Commonwealth Coast Conference softball tournament with a 6-3 victory on Friday in Springfield, Massachusetts.

UNE had tied the game in the top of the seventh on a two-out RBI single by Kate Wilmot.

It was the second win of the day for Western New England (28-13) over UNE (19-23). Earlier, the Nor’easters fell into the losers’ bracket with a 9-0 loss, then won an elimination game against Nichols, 10-0, as Abby Miner drove in three runs and Jordan Strum and Alie Martel combined on a three-hitter.

CASTLETON 2, USM 1: Southern Maine (24-16) was eliminated from the Little East Conference tournament, as Kylie Wright scattered seven hits to help Castleton (19-15) win a losers’ bracket game in Mansfield, Connecticut.

Morgan Moulton singled home Makena Mulcahy in the fifth inning for USM’s only run.

BASEBALL

USM SPLITS: Janek Luksza drew a bases-loaded walk to force home the go-ahead run in the eighth inning, and Colby Dexter followed with a bases-clearing double as Southern Maine (23-17, 10-6 Little East) salvaged a doubleheader split with a 9-5 win over Castleton (12-21-1, 5-11) in Gorham.

Dylan Miner got the win with two scoreless innings in relief of James Sinclair, and Cam Seymour retired the side in order in the ninth. Jason Komulainen and Arlo Pike each had two hits and scored twice.

In Game 1, Castleton snapped USM’s 10-game winning streak with a 13-6 victory. Seymour was 2 for 4 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored, and Tom Vesosky was 3 for 5 for the Huskies.

