In an April 30 letter to the editor, Darrell Stewart lamented that he couldn’t receive the $850 state refund check because he didn’t file his 2021 Maine taxes (indeed, he had no need to do so). AARP Tax-Aide and CA$H Maine are working to provide free Maine tax preparation services so Mr. Stewart and others like him can file their Maine taxes before Oct. 31 and thus qualify for the $850 refunds. To learn more about CA$H Maine’s efforts, visit cashmaine.org.
In the Portland area, AARP Tax-Aide will offer free walk-in service at the American Legion Hall in South Portland from mid-May through June from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays and at St. Anne’s Church in Gorham on Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. From mid-May through Memorial Day weekend, walk-in service will be available at the Portland Public Library on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and in June, Saturday walk-in service will be available at the Westbrook Community Center from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Taxpayers (and their spouse, if they’re married) must bring their Social Security card, a picture ID, their Social Security benefits statement (SSA-1099) and all other income-related tax documents for tax year 2021. They should also bring information on rents or property taxes paid during calendar year 2021.
Mark Love
Falmouth
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Columns
The humble Farmer: Detective-novel fan puzzled by real-life crime
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Maine taking steps to launch 988 crisis line
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Alito ruling raises questions of privacy
-
Outdoors
Hiking in Maine: Tips for choosing a backpacking stove
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Support No Child Left Inside to boost outdoor education
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.