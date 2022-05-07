In an April 30 letter to the editor, Darrell Stewart lamented that he couldn’t receive the $850 state refund check because he didn’t file his 2021 Maine taxes (indeed, he had no need to do so). AARP Tax-Aide and CA$H Maine are working to provide free Maine tax preparation services so Mr. Stewart and others like him can file their Maine taxes before Oct. 31 and thus qualify for the $850 refunds. To learn more about CA$H Maine’s efforts, visit cashmaine.org.

In the Portland area, AARP Tax-Aide will offer free walk-in service at the American Legion Hall in South Portland from mid-May through June from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays and at St. Anne’s Church in Gorham on Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. From mid-May through Memorial Day weekend, walk-in service will be available at the Portland Public Library on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and in June, Saturday walk-in service will be available at the Westbrook Community Center from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Taxpayers (and their spouse, if they’re married) must bring their Social Security card, a picture ID, their Social Security benefits statement (SSA-1099) and all other income-related tax documents for tax year 2021. They should also bring information on rents or property taxes paid during calendar year 2021.

Mark Love

Falmouth

