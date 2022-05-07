NEW YORK – Lolita Elizabeth “Beth” Scherer, formerly of Georgetown, passed away at the Rudolf Steiner Fellowship Community in Chestnut Ridge, N.Y., on April 27, 2022, at the age of 98. Born in Chattanooga, Tenn., Sept. 4, 1923, to Lolita Winder Stone and E. Lester Stone, Beth moved with her parents to Miami, Florida, in 1926. She attended Miami public schools. Beth attended the University of Miami for two years until the outbreak of World War II. During the war she worked in various offices related to the war effort as well as acting in many USO shows. Later she attended the University of Chicago, where she met and married Joseph Scherer. In 1953 they, with their two young children, moved east where Joe was employed as an economist at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and she first as a librarian and then a teacher at the Waldorf School of Garden City, N.Y., where their children were enrolled. The family began taking summer vacations at Indian Point, Georgetown, Maine, in 1957, eventually building a small cottage of their own in 1963. They continued to summer there until retirement, when they moved into their enlarged and winterized cottage for the next 21 years. Beth always felt that Maine was her true home. When Joe’s failing health made it necessary to move, they joined the Fellowship Community. After Joe’s death in 2007, Beth continued there as a member of the community until her death. Beth was a founder of the Maine Coast Waldorf School (formerly Merriconeag School) in Freeport, Maine, and advised its faculty during its early years. She was an active member of the Georgetown Working League, where she sewed and quilted for two decades. She also was a member of the Georgetown Historical Society, Friends of Seguin, and the local committee of the Democratic Party. Beth is survived by her son, Edward Scherer, of Chestnut Ridge, N.Y.; her daughter, Rachel (James) Madsen of Georgetown, her grandsons, Christopher (Bethany Hadden) Madsen, Alexander (Erika Larson) Madsen, Robin (Nina) Madsen, and four great granddaughters. Gifts in her memory may be made to the Georgetown Working League inGeorgetown, Maine.

