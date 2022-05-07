WELLS/SACO – Sylvia Dawn Mattson, 68, passed away peacefully on May 5, 2022 at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough. She was born on Jan. 23, 1954, a daughter to Theodore and Jane (Burnham) Mattson.

Sylvia was a joy to everyone she met. She showed love to all, even people she didn’t know. She especially loved Donny Osmond. 1 Corinthians, 13 put words to how Sylvia was as a person, “Love is patient, love is kind; love does not envy or boast; it is not arrogant or rude. It does not insist on its own way; it is not irritable or resentful; it does not rejoice at wrongdoing, but rejoices with the truth. And now these three remain: faith, hope and love. But the greatest of these is love.”

She was predeceased by her parents. She is survived by her sisters, Linda Horr of Standish, Cynthia Thurston of Saco; nephew, Michael Beckwith of Saco; aunts, Jean Reynolds of Baldwin and Judy Ridlon of Dexter.

The family would like to thank Gosnell Memorial Hospice House and the Morrison Center for the wonderful care given. A special thanks to Alex Massa and PSL Strive for all of the help, love and support that was given in the past few years.

To express condolences and to participate in Sylvia’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

In lieu of flowers,

donations may be made to:

PSL/Strive

39 Darling Ave.

South Portland, ME 04106

Guest Book