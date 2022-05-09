Patten Free Library in Bath has formed a new partnership with the National Center for Digital Equity.

The National Digital Equity Center, a 501(c)(3) non-profit with a mission to close the digital divide across the United States. They provide free digital literacy classes that provide opportunities for professional growth, personal enrichment, the development of computer skills and preparation for professional careers in a supportive environment, according to an announcement from the library.

“This partnership will greatly increase the number of computer classes we are able to offer at PFL,” said Patten Program and Outreach Manager Hannah Lackoff. “The expertise of the NDEC teachers and the flexibility of having classes available both at the Library and on Zoom will be extremely valuable to our communities.”

The Patten Free Library will host in-person classes in the coming months, including iPhone, Chomebook, and Email Basics, Internet Safety, and Applying for the Affordable Connectivity Program. The first class, Internet Safety, is May 25 and 26 at 11 a.m. Patrons can register online at bit.ly/ndecpfl or call (207) 443-5141 x1021.

