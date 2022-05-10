Art
“Textile Translations of Maine” by fiber artist Catherine Worthington: on display through June 10, Gallery 302, 112 Main St., Bridgton. gallery302.com.
Film
Ongoing
Bridgton Twin Drive-In Theatre: open for the season, rain or shine, 383 Portland Road, Bridgton. Check the drive-in’s Facebook page for weekly schedule.
Magic Lantern movie theater: 9 Depot St., Bridgton. See magiclanternmovies.com/nowplaying for listings.
Music
Auditions for USM Youth Ensembles: reserve a time and date by May 20. University Of Southern Maine, 37 College Ave., Gorham. Free, usm.maine.edu.
May 14
The Weight Band, 8 p.m., Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $42, see stonemountainartscenter.com for directions.
May 20
Jason Spooner, 8 p.m., Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $20, see stonemountainartscenter.com for directions.
May 21
Jim Robitaille Duo: 2 p.m. Gorham House, 50 New Portland Road, Gorham. jimrobitaille.com/shows.
Low Lily: 7:30 p.m., Saco River Theatre, 29 Salmon Falls Road, Buxton. $15. sacorivertheatre.org/events.
May 26
April Verch & Cody Walters: 7:30 p.m., Saco River Theatre, 29 Salmon Falls Road, Buxton. $15. sacorivertheatre.org/events.
Ongoing
Skip’s Lounge: 288 Narragansett Trail, Buxton, live entertainment Friday and Saturday nights. facebook.com/buxtonsplacetobe.
The Frog and Turtle: 3 Bridge St., Westbrook: Live music Thursday-Saturday; schedule at thefrogandturtle.com/music.
Theater
Through May 15
“Steel Magnolias”: 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays and 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at Windham Community Stage Theater, 8 School Road, Windham. $10-$15. windhamcenterstagetheater.com/current-season.
May 27-29
“Legally Blonde Jr. The Musical”: 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Schoolhouse Arts Center, 16 Richville Road, Standish. $15-$17, schoolhousearts.org.
