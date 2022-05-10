Jonathan Sahrbeck is the best choice for Democrats in the June 14 primary for Cumberland County district attorney for the following reasons:
1. Under Jonathan’s current leadership, the DA’s Office is a leading example of progressive community outreach, alternative sentencing and drug treatment.
2. Jonathan has had major trial experience since 2007 in some of the toughest cities in Massachusetts, such as Fall River and Lowell, before returning to Maine in 2012. He was elected district attorney here in 2018, striking the necessary balance between competent, energetic prosecution and rehabilitative sentencing.
3. Continuity. Jonathan has worked hard to establish trust with community groups, police and other interested organizations. His values and goals, demonstrated in actual practice, are a model for reforms promoted by Democrats across the country.
From my observations as a state legislator and retired District Court judge, the best thing for the people of Cumberland County is to continue Jonathan Sahrbeck in office as our district attorney.
Ralph Tucker
Democratic state representative
Brunswick
