I’ve received over 150 requests to “chip in” $10, $25, $50, $100 or more for a Democratic local or national campaign during the last month. Some of the messages include begging, veiled threats and “We’re counting on you to respond right away.”
However, I’m frustrated by the nature and number of these requests, and more importantly, I have no idea what is the Democratic Party’s central message and strategies. It’s hard to “chip in” under these conditions. So far, I haven’t even heard the Democratic Party communicating our successes.
On the other hand, I’m clear on the Republican Party’s direction and how they are successfully redefining our (Democratic) Party. We appear to be barely a coalition up against a well-oiled movement.
The Democratic Party needs to do a better job, and it’s not all about the money. We need to communicate a message that emotionally connects with potential Democratic voters and differentiates us in a meaningful way from those of the Republican Party. From there, we tie in what we are already doing and use other strategies that deliver on the promise. Let’s get it done.
Clay Atkinson
Portland
