Residents of Portland have now endured the closing of Baxter Boulevard, from Dartmouth Street to Payson Park, for many months for the annoying but necessary stormwater overflow separation project. Those of us who live in or commute through Back Cove neighborhoods have adjusted and the traffic disruption has been minimal.

Scott Snelling of Portland works on his form during a free adult Learn to Skate Ski clinic on Baxter Boulevard in Portland on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021. About a month later, the boulevard was closed from Dartmouth Street to Payson Park for the sewer separation project. Shawn Patrick Ouellette/Staff Photographer, File

Here’s a bold idea: Make the road closure from Vannah Avenue to Payson Park permanent and build a half-mile-long waterfront park and multiuse trail similar to the Eastern Prom trail.

Before construction began, summer Sunday closures of that section of Baxter Boulevard were very popular with walkers, rollerbladers and bikers, especially young bikers who need a safe place to learn the skill. Anything we do that encourages easily accessible outdoor recreation and gets people out of their cars and onto their feet or bicycles will improve the quality of life for us all.

Kevin Carley
Portland

Related Headlines

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
letter to the editor
Related Stories
Latest Articles