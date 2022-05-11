Residents of Portland have now endured the closing of Baxter Boulevard, from Dartmouth Street to Payson Park, for many months for the annoying but necessary stormwater overflow separation project. Those of us who live in or commute through Back Cove neighborhoods have adjusted and the traffic disruption has been minimal.
Here’s a bold idea: Make the road closure from Vannah Avenue to Payson Park permanent and build a half-mile-long waterfront park and multiuse trail similar to the Eastern Prom trail.
Before construction began, summer Sunday closures of that section of Baxter Boulevard were very popular with walkers, rollerbladers and bikers, especially young bikers who need a safe place to learn the skill. Anything we do that encourages easily accessible outdoor recreation and gets people out of their cars and onto their feet or bicycles will improve the quality of life for us all.
Kevin Carley
Portland
