It’s very interesting that all those against a woman’s absolute right to choose – those who are implying that these women are doing something immoral and against life – seem to be the very ones who are OK with destroying our democracy. They appear to be the ones not on board with moving forward at a much faster pace to improve our environment for the life of that child – indeed, for any and all future generations.

They obviously have not looked at the petroleum and banking industries, whose executives have known for decades the consequences of their actions on climate change and the destructive use of their (for-profit) products. They haven’t looked at the industrial growth of factory farms and what the use of pesticides, herbicides and synthetic fertilizers has done to soil health, to beneficial insects like pollinators and to our drinking water and seas. They’re not seeing how these profit-motivated practices have led to the devastating decline of not only the health of the environment and its creatures, but also human health worldwide.

Give me a break, “right to lifers”! Open your minds and hearts to what that really means for all of us and stop this madness. Let’s focus right now on the needs of this planet, which we all have in common. Let’s focus immediately on acknowledgment and correction of the real “right to life” problems, for the sake of all life on this planet.

We’re adults now. Let’s act like it.

Priscilla Skerry

naturopathic doctor

Portland

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: