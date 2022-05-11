I’m supporting Jackie Sartoris because I believe she will create policies that reflect our community’s values and implement them with care.

I will be voting for Jackie Sartoris in the Democratic primary for Cumberland County district attorney on June 14, and I encourage you to do the same.

Jill Duson
former mayor and at-large city councilor
Portland

