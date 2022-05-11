The position that the right to life movement takes is that they wish to preserve and protect all infants’ lives. I could respect this if it included babies living in the world. Mothers need prenatal help, medical help and programs to help working families and poor families provide for their living children.

It seems the movement focuses on forcing women to have these babies and then ignoring women who do have their babies and are struggling greatly to provide for them and to provide for their families. Where is the movement when people can’t pay their medical bills? Where is the movement when women cannot work and afford good child care?

I would think their pious caring for the unborn might also apply to the born. Where are the right to lifers when women and babies really need them?

Valerie Razsa

Gray

