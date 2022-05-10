District Attorney Jonathan Sahrbeck needs to continue his service to the citizens of Cumberland County.

During his present term, he has continued to collaborate with mental health and substance use disorder providers to divert people from the criminal justice system.

He has also worked with law enforcement liaisons to help police connect individuals in needs of services.

He has created community dialogues on housing, employment and recovery in hopes that more access to these will keep people from having contact with the police.

It is for all the above reasons and more that I support his reelection and will vote for him in the June 14 Democratic county primary.

Robert Schwartz

South Portland

