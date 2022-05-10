District Attorney Jonathan Sahrbeck needs to continue his service to the citizens of Cumberland County.
During his present term, he has continued to collaborate with mental health and substance use disorder providers to divert people from the criminal justice system.
He has also worked with law enforcement liaisons to help police connect individuals in needs of services.
He has created community dialogues on housing, employment and recovery in hopes that more access to these will keep people from having contact with the police.
It is for all the above reasons and more that I support his reelection and will vote for him in the June 14 Democratic county primary.
Robert Schwartz
South Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Forecaster Opinion
Through My Lens: Thanks to refugees, Somalia on the cusp of political change
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Democratic Party seeks cash but lacks coherent message
-
Times Record
From the Garden: Sunflowers: Popular, native and, for some, newly meaningful
-
Editorials
Our View: In Maine and nationwide, high broadband cost is part of the digital divide
-
Times Record Opinion
Letters: Collins can portray self as victim while doing GOP’s bidding; Bill would end denial of federal benefits to Wabanaki people
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.