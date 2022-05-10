Falmouth and Cumberland will hosting annual Memorial Day events Monday, May 30.

In Falmouth, a parade will step off at 10 a.m. from the American Legion at 65 Depot Road and travel to Pine Grove Park at 34 Foreside Road. A ceremony will be held at the park with performances by Falmouth Middle School and Falmouth High School bands and choruses.

Memorial Day events in Cumberland kick off at 8 a.m. with a kid’s fun run at Greely High School, followed by the 5K Run and Remember race at 8:30 a.m. Register for the races at running4free.com.

The races will be followed by a parade starting at 10 a.m. at Mabel I. Wilson School and ending at the Veterans Monument in Moss Side Cemetery on Main Street in Cumberland Center, where a ceremony will be held at 10:30 a.m.

