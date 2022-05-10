Chebeague Island
Thur. 5/12 6 p.m. Stone Wharf: Parking and Traffic Flow Town Hall
Tues. 5/17 6 p.m. School Committee
Wed. 5/18 6 p.m. Select Board Town Hall
Cumberland
Tues. 5/17 10:30 a.m. Communications Committee
Tues. 5/17 7 p.m. Planning Board Town Hall
Wed. 5/18 7:30 p.m. Prince Memorial Library Advisory Board Library
Durham
Thur. 5/12 5 p.m. Planning Board Site Walk
Falmouth
Mon. 5/16 9 a.m. Town Council Special Meeting Town Hall
Tues. 5/17 4 p.m. Parks and Community Programs Advisory Committee Parks Tour
Wed. 5/18 6 p.m. Mackworth Island Informational Meeting Town Hall
Freeport
Thur. 5/12 6:30 p.m. Shellfish Conservation Commission Town Hall
Mon. 5/16 6 p.m. Policy Advisory Committee Town Hall
Mon. 5/16 7 p.m. Sewer District 43 South Freeport Road
Tues. 5/17 6 p.m. Town Council Meeting/Public Hearings Town Hall
Wed. 5/18 6 p.m. Project Review Board Town Hall
North Yarmouth
Mon. 5/16 6:45 p.m. Living Well in North Yarmouth Committee Wescustogo
Tues. 5/17 7 p.m. Select Board Meeting/Public Hearing Wescustogo
Pownal
Mon. 5/16 6:30 p.m. Select Board Mallet Hall
Wed. 5/18 6 p.m. Planning Board Meeting/Workshop Mallett Hall
Yarmouth
Thur. 5/12 7 p.m. Operations Committee Community Room/Zoom
Thur. 5/12 7 p.m. School Committee Log Cabin/Zoom
Tues. 5/17 7 p.m. Rental Dwelling Advisory Committee Community Room/Zoom
Wed. 5/18 9 a.m. Economic Development Advisory Board
Wed. 5/18 6:30 p.m. Recycling Committee Community Room
Wed. 5/18 7 p.m. Committee for Energy Efficiency and Sustainability
Thur. 5/19 7 p.m. Town Council Log Cabin
All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.
