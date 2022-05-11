The town of Brunswick will celebrate the official opening of its new tree nursery on Industry Road at a 10 a.m. ceremony on May 21. The ceremony will take place at the nursery site adjacent to the Senior Garden and will be led by Brunswick Town Arborist Dennis Wilson as well as members of Brunswick’s Tree Committee.

The nursery project is a collaboration between the Tree Committee, the Brunswick Parks and Recreation Department, the Brunswick Department of Economic Development, the Brunswick Downtown Association and Brunswick Public Art.

“Brunswick’s new nursery will allow the town to efficiently and affordably add or replace trees throughout the community.” said Brunswick Tree Committee Chairperson Jesse Bishop. “This is also a chance to expand the variety of trees Brunswick has access to and make a lasting difference at a time when more and more trees are coming down due to human activity and increasingly strong storms. It’s a significant step forward that I hope will allow us to do even more in the future.”

Throughout Arbor Week, Gelato Fiasco will be offering tree-themed flavors like Mascarpone Fig Gelato and Maple Sap Tap Gelato.

Trees in populated areas benefit air quality, generate a natural cooling effect, offer habitats for wildlife, provide aesthetic beauty and generally improve the quality of life in a community.

Brunswick Public Art (BPA), an organization that has provided multiple art installations to local public facilities over the years, will be providing artwork for the nursery. BPA secured a grant from the Davis Foundation to hire local artist, Tree Harmon-Hester, to create a multi-part mural.

Harmon-Hester collaborated with children attending Family Focus to create three individual murals, parts of which will be included in the nursery project. The students’ artwork was part of larger ecology unit where the children learned about trees and the importance of environmental stewardship.

“This tree-themed project is a prime example of how well young student artists can foster community pride and express community values,” said Brunswick Public Art President Susan Weems. “This educational public art project and these murals help to raise public awareness about an important community and world-wide issue.”

The nursery mural is the third in a series of three public murals in Brunswick Public Art’s “Art Around Town” project. The other two murals are located at 36 Elm St. and the New Mainer Welcome Center at Brunswick’s Recreation Center.

The nursery opening caps off a series of events as part of Brunswick’s official Arbor Week celebration from May 15-21.

Each year the Brunswick Town Council, in collaboration with the town’s Tree Committee and support from the Parks & Recreation Department issues a proclamation establishing Arbor Week. This public demonstration of support for the town’s tree program highlights the benefits of our community trees and the work accomplished in the past year to plant and maintain them.

The Brunswick Tree Committee is a Town Council-appointed group of five citizens charged with protecting and preserving the public trees in Brunswick. The group assists the town and its citizens in the dissemination of news and information regarding the selection, planting, and maintenance of trees and shrubs. Members also make policy recommendations and determine, with input from the town arborist, the needs of the town in connection with its public tree care program.

