The 26th annual Bath Savings Paddle for Pine Tree Camp returns in June. Participants can gather in Solon to paddle down the Kennebec river June 4 or gather in Brunswick June 5 for a new loop on the Androscoggin River. Both paddles are family-friendly and for all ages, skill levels and abilities.  

Registration is required and full COVID safety precautions will be in place. Register at app.etapestry.com/onlineforms/PineTreeSociety/2022Paddle.html

Pine Tree Camp in Rome is geared toward adults and children with disabilities regardless of their ability to pay and is equipped with a 285-acre, fully accessible year-round campus. Campers can actively participate in activities such as kayaking, boating, fishing, hiking, biking and snowshoeing.

