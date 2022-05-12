I’m on Social Security Disability Insurance and can maybe work part time in a foggy entrance-level job, to my shame and others’ judgment (American bootstrap thinking, here). I feel like I’m hanging on financially by my fingernails, but I want to do my best to stay. Here we have social services like public transportation, and access to medical, mental health and trauma care. We also have the courage from places like Preble Street, Maine Needs, Through These Doors.

We have many folks who need these services: domestic violence survivors, asylum seekers, veterans, people with mental health issues and those who are judged the most – people with substance abuse issues. I have the privilege of SSDI and a roof over my head. Many do not. Access to services is why we have most of Maine’s homeless and asylum seeker population here.

But Portland is losing the fight. We are shouldering most of the cost. We can’t afford it next year. Homeowners are facing another jump in property taxes, and that fuels resentment for everyone. Resentment from people paying these mounting property taxes toward the homeless and asylum seekers, and resentment from people like me about the rising rent, and NIMBYism from people supposedly voting blue.

But stuck between this class war, you know who really loses? The homeless and asylum seekers. By raising property taxes, we’re making an already-tense situation worse. We are losing.

Help us, Maine. We’re firing on all cylinders, but we’re losing. Help us.

Dylan Gallagher

Portland

