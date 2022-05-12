Re: The draft Supreme Court decision against women’s right to abortion, established by Roe v. Wade:

In the wake of what sits before our nation against the rights of women, Chief Justice John Roberts has confirmed that the above leaked draft decision by Justice Samuel Alito in Dobbs v. Jackson is authentic. We do not know how either Justice Neil Gorsuch or Justice Brett Kavanaugh will vote, but their history indicates they will support Alito’s position. As a consequence, the nation’s women will lose the protections afforded by Roe, granting women access to the health services that 1973 decision provided to them.

Misguided support for those two justices stands in need of senatorial corrective action.

• As the Press Herald editorial board urged May 4, vote for the statutory establishment of the rights guaranteed by Roe. These rights have been consistently affirmed in Casey and elsewhere.

• Consider impeachment of justices if they gave untruthful or misleading information or outright falsehoods in stating their position on Roe in hearings and meetings with senators prior to confirmation.

• Enact statutes enabling and funding women from 13 of the 26 states where abortions are now or will be denied (and from where the right to travel for an abortion may be banned) to obtain health care in states like Maine, covering travel costs; attendant services such as housing and child care, and, of course, the expanded funding for the medical care needed.

Anne Vaughan

Berwick

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: